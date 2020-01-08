FAA Issues Emergency Alert Following Iranian Missile Attack 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published FAA Issues Emergency Alert Following Iranian Missile Attack The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Tuesday telling U.S. pilots and airlines to avoid air space above Iran, Iraq and other areas of the Persian Gulf following an Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases.

