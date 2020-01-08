Iran fires rockets, targeting bases that house U.S. troops

The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.
Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton..
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.
