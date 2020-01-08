Red Wings fans continue singing 'O Canada' after microphone fails 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published Red Wings fans continue singing 'O Canada' after microphone fails After anthem singer Karen Newman's microphone failed, Red Wings fans continued singing 'O Canada' Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. 0

