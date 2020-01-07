Global  

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran

The Iranian military commander killed by US air raid laid to rest in Kerman as huge crowds attended his funeral.
'93 mourners killed or injured' during stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran

(MENAFN - Khaama Press) Iranian newswires have reported that dozens of mourners have been killed and...
MENAFN.com - Published


Funeral of Iran's Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede

Funeral of Iran's Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede
euronews - Published


ARheeney

Alexander Rheeney RT @AJEnglish: At least 40 people were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for Iran's Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerm… 6 minutes ago

JibuluA

Jibulu Mayowa A RT @NBCNews: Dozens reportedly killed in a stampede at the funeral for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. https://t.co/rb8JPfSwQY 7 minutes ago


Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial [Video]Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published

What Is Happening With Iran? [Video]What Is Happening With Iran?

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

