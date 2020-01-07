Global  

Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power

Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the most severe in a series of tremors off the US territory over the past 10 days.
6.4 magnitude quake, 6.0 aftershock cripple Puerto Rico

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rumbled across Puerto Rico on Tuesday, killing at least one person and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersNPR


Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territoryA 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another...
WorldNews - Published


tellus74

King 🦁 Louie RT @NPR: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico on Tuesday left at least one person dead and knocked out most of the island's power. "We… 39 seconds ago

Sulphurcocky1

Sulphurcocky RT @BBCWorld: At least one dead and island-wide power cuts as Puerto Rico hit by 6.4-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/jkhxVXNXYb 2 minutes ago

CynicalIdaly

idaly RT @ABC: An earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday, killing at least one person, injuring eight, and damaging homes and buildings. Pu… 2 minutes ago

kasy68

Kasy😇😈❄ RT @NeilLowenthal1: HEADLINE: "6.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico, killing at least 1 amid heavy seismic activity" Can someone please inte… 2 minutes ago

flitedocnm

flitedocnm RT @RepSpeier: Puerto Rico's largest earthquake in over a century & resulting aftershocks have destroyed over 300k homes, caused a widespre… 2 minutes ago

GrinchyPJ

Grinchy, Paula J RT @CJAOurPower: #PuertoRico in #StateOfEmergency after most powerful #quake in over 100 years 🇵🇷 🚨 Island rocked by hundreds of earthquak… 7 minutes ago

LisaCruz7771D

Ana RT @ajplus: “The whole island is without power.” An earthquake in Puerto Rico killed at least 1 person, collapsing buildings and knocking… 8 minutes ago


Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico [Video]Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks struck the island Tuesday, leaving at least one dead.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes. According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

