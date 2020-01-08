Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike which killed Soleimani and raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

The crowd of mourners chanted "death to Israel, death to England" after General Ramezan Sharif told them of the attacks.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran [Video]Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's funeral in Iran

The Iranian military commander killed by US air raid laid to rest in Kerman as huge crowds attended his funeral.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops [Video]Iran Strikes Iraqi Military Bases Home To US Troops

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed the attacks in a statement, and said, "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.