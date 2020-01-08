Ruby's Wide World of Wigs

While Diane (Marsai Martin) debates the many possibilities for changing her hairstyle, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) poses one more option: wigs.

She has many options; you can meet them all here.

From 'Hair Day,' season 6, episode 11 of black-ish.

Watch black-ish TUESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.