Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American Bases

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American Bases

'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American Bases

Retired Lt.

Col.

Martin Spann is no stranger to conflict in the Middle East, having served two deployments in Iraq.

He said, for the time being, people needed to remain calm until a true escalation is seen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops [Video]Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.