|
France commemorates Charlie Hebdo attack victims, five years on
|
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
France commemorates Charlie Hebdo attack victims, five years on
France commemorated on Tuesday the cartoonists who were massacred by two gunmen at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris five years ago.View on euronews
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Anything a cartoonist draws is acceptable and can be published, assuming it abides by the...
France 24 - Published
|"Nothing will ever be as before", predicted Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo after two gunmen massacred...
France 24 - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this