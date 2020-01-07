Global  

France commemorates Charlie Hebdo attack victims, five years on

France commemorates Charlie Hebdo attack victims, five years on

France commemorates Charlie Hebdo attack victims, five years on

France commemorated on Tuesday the cartoonists who were massacred by two gunmen at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris five years ago.View on euronews
Five years after Charlie Hebdo attacks: 'What has changed is the way people see cartoonists'

Anything a cartoonist draws is acceptable and can be published, assuming it abides by the...
France 24 - Published

France commemorates Charlie Hebdo terror attack, five years on

"Nothing will ever be as before", predicted Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo after two gunmen massacred...
France 24 - Published


