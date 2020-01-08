Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 06:24s - Published < > Embed
Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside IraqIran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran launches missile attack on US forces in Iraq

Two US bases have been attacked, the Pentagon confirmed. The US President Donald Trump has been...
The Age - Published Also reported by •euronewsTelegraph.co.ukMid-DayFOXNews.com


Qantas to divert some flights after Iran missile attack

Qantas will consider re-routing some flights to Europe as several major airlines avoid airspace...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LCunninghamII2

✌😎👉🇺🇸L. Cunningham II🇺🇸 RT @SafetyPinDaily: Iran Launches Missiles Against U.S. in Iraq, Claims Attack Has ‘Concluded’ || Via NY Mag https://t.co/4cqS7hKNXZ 28 seconds ago

BaldPaulis

PaulisBald RT @Telegraph: Dominic Raab has warned #Iran not to repeat its missile attacks that struck US bases in Iraq overnight and called for them t… 48 seconds ago

uhvgottabkiddin

🇺🇸Sonja ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @BreitbartNews: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blamed President Donald Trump for Iranian missile launches against U.S. bases i… 1 minute ago

SafetyPinDaily

SafetyPin-Daily Iran Launches Missiles Against U.S. in Iraq, Claims Attack Has ‘Concluded’ || Via NY Mag https://t.co/4cqS7hKNXZ 1 minute ago

zahirahsofea_

Datin Dayangku Nurzahirah RT @morgstoon: Me laughing at “Iran launches world war 3 Missile attack on memes for the US tro… 1 minute ago

WalkerSavvy8

U C H E N N A 💙❤️ RT @NekkaSmith: Iran launches ballistic missile attack on Iraqi airbases where US troops are stationed. I bet you, the Al-Asad air base a… 3 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: LIVE UPDATES: Casualties among Iraqis following Iranian attack at US Ain al Asad Airbase - reports https://t.co/jl99XaHMJm 3 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: LIVE UPDATES: Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on US forces in Iraq - reports @SecPompeo @EsperDoD @W… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

The missile launches targeted the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed. Iraqi security officials told CNN that no casualties were reported following the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.