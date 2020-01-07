Global  

Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken

Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken

Ole: We need to stregthen, not weaken

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not know anything about Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan, adding Manchester United want to strengthen in the transfer window.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd worst this season in first half against Man City

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side hit a season low point in the Carabao Cup...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily StarThe Sport Review


Nebo, Texas A&M rally after halftime, top Ole Miss 57-47

Nebo, Texas A&M rally after halftime, top Ole Miss 57-47
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still have something to hang onto after their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City. “From their first goal to half-time was the worst we’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published

