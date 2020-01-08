Global  

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, Bharat Bandh observed across India, Deepika Padukone joins JNU protest and more news #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks #BharatBandh2020 #DeepikaPadukone #Chhapaak
176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran [Video]176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukraine Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 took off from an airport in Tehran and crashed, killing all 176 people onboard on Wednesday. The plane crashed due to technical issues, according to Iranian..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:55Published

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard [Video]Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02Published

