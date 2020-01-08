Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:44s - Published Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians in Iraq, Oil prices soar after Iran retaliation, Bharat Bandh observed across India, Deepika Padukone joins JNU protest and more news #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks #BharatBandh2020 #DeepikaPadukone #Chhapaak

