Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Iran fires ballistic missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting US military forces

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Iran fires ballistic missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting US military forces

Watch: Iran fires ballistic missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting US military forces

Iran fired missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting US military forces on Jan 08.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles were fired on at least two Iraqi air bases.

US has deployed around 6,000 troops in Iraq to combat the IS & train Iraqi forces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •France 24IndiaTimesSifyReuters


Sensex tanks over 350 points on US-Iran unrest

According to traders, domestic stocks plunged as tensions in the middle-east heightened after Iran...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Watch: Iran fires ballistic missiles on Iraqi air bases hosting US military forces https://t.co/JN3izF3SnO Iran fi… https://t.co/N1fgetMCcy 18 minutes ago

blacklifeinphil

Bobbie D. Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles On U S Airbases In Iraq (2020) https://t.co/uYREYHhrxn via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

bdix004

Bobbie D. Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles On U S Airbases In Iraq (2020) https://t.co/vGnnQDiuwI via @YouTube 23 minutes ago

Sydney_Jordyn1

Artsy Africa RT @worldtrendingne: Iran plane crash: Ukraine Boeing with at least 170 aboard comes down near Tehran https://t.co/DsQYQzkdW1 iran, iran ne… 2 hours ago

worldtrendingne

World Trending News Iran plane crash: Ukraine Boeing with at least 170 aboard comes down near Tehran https://t.co/DsQYQzkdW1 iran, iran… https://t.co/P048KqxEzY 2 hours ago

sfrohne1

sfrohne REALIST NEWS - BREAKING IRAN fires over a dozen ballistic missiles at US... https://t.co/9JhdMEgDdB via @YouTube 6 hours ago

tommiedcollins

tommiedcollins Iran fires ballistic missiles at USA bases inside Iraq💣💣💣 https://t.co/U53mxUmF6n 7 hours ago

JohnC32116200

John Oregon Deplorican Iran fires ballistic missiles at US airbase This sucks, but totally expected. Now we see what's coming next from t… https://t.co/kQEsqUWugt 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police guard US Consulate General in Thailand amid heightened tension between the US and Iran [Video]Police guard US Consulate General in Thailand amid heightened tension between the US and Iran

Police increased security at the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, amid escalating tensions with Iran. Officers have set up camp outside the entrance and are keeping 24 hour..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published

Iran fires missiles at US forces [Video]Iran fires missiles at US forces

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.