Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukraine Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 took off from an airport in Tehran and crashed, killing all 176 people onboard on Wednesday.

The plane crashed due to technical issues, according to Iranian state media.

(1-7-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, 180 feared dead

The crash occurred few hours after Iran attacked military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops in...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsMediaiteSeattle Times


Aircraft with 167 onboard crashes in Iran's capital Tehran, all dead

A Ukranian commercial flight with 167 passengers onboard crashed in Iran's capital Tehran.
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard [Video]Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:02Published

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.