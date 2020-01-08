Paradise gathers for community information meeting for rebuilding

In paradise had the chance to meet with contractors at the community information meeting.

Action news now reporter amy lanski was there and has more.

Alan the meeting started off with people being shown this rebuilding permit process... this is on the website make-it- paradise dot org.

As you can see there are two options one for stick built homes and one for manufactered homes.

After this they were given a presentation about how to vet your contractors.

"there are a lot of steps i need to go through, and the reason i am here tonight is to findout who is reputable and who is not."

Theodore glaum was one of many camp fire survivors to show up to the town meeting to learn about contractors.

"the information we are trying to give them is the things on insurance, the different requirements the contractor is has, the things the contractors are supposed to do."

Rick lopes is from the contractors state license board and says there are different red flags people should look for when hiring a contractor.

"make sure they are properly licensed by the state of california, in some cases we see contractors coming in from out of state, they might have a license in a different state, but they must be licensed to do work here."

Lopes says you also want to see their license number.

He says when you have that to look them up on the contractor's board website.

"make sure they are properly licensed to do the kind of work you want, you want to make sure they are not a plumber trying to build a house."

Lopes added you will also find information about worker's compensation.

"they either have to have the policy information with us or they have no employees.

You don't want them to have people get injured on the job, then come after you to pay the medical bills.

" one contractor says people should look for experience when they're deciding who they want to build their home.

"of course we are bragging in that regard because we are ancient, and of course the product, and people throw a lot around on prices, but what is included in the price.

People are generally good judges of character, and the truth always comes out, but most people are here for a good reason so we are going to take it at that."

The town of paradise wants to remind people they need to sign up for tree removal 'right of entry' by january 17th.

You need to sign up through the state or privately.

