Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension

Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension

Many Iranian Americans fear they will be subject to harassment by the government or individuals if the crisis worsens.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump on Soleimani killing: We took action to prevent war with Iran, not start one

At Mar a Lago press conference, U.S. president reiterates that top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani...
Haaretz - Published

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Wales Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ahmdhatm79

Ahmad Hatem @realDonaldTrump @kbsalsaud Thank you, President Trump, for taking out an Iranian terrorist. How could anyone be… https://t.co/An7KA5BTlU 48 seconds ago

LovesDianna

Dianna❤TrumpCult45 RT @ZibaLady1: Ilhan, I am Iranian & I applaud the killing of a MONSTER like #Soleimani who is responsible for #Benghazi, the attack on th… 3 minutes ago

internetverybad

bug pix 4 sale Iranian official tweets photo of Iranian flag after attack on U.S. troops in Iraq https://t.co/u1ayn3Rwki 4 minutes ago

gorgwookeen

Gorgwookeen RT @ScottPresler: @realDonaldTrump @kbsalsaud Thank you, President Trump, for taking out an Iranian terrorist. How could anyone be agains… 6 minutes ago

mozartfx

MozartFX @MixingAndLaw @notaburner909 They weren’t civilians they were Iranian paramilitaries under the command of Soleimani… https://t.co/hfoAv7tFOG 11 minutes ago

shauna_booth

Shauna Booth The American airstrikes against Soleimani were not acts of aggression. They were responses to repeated acts of aggr… https://t.co/bZaiCh8I2X 17 minutes ago

myfavenews

Catherine WynSculley RT @business: LATEST: Iran has fired a series of rockets at two U.S.-Iraqi airbases, the Pentagon said, in the first Iranian response to th… 19 minutes ago

saeedmd4444

میهن پرست RT @IranLionness: @MMFlint as an Iranian American, I have voted for candidate Trump and I absolutely stand with him, just like millions of… 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran attacks US troops at Iraq bases in a tit-for-tat assault | OneIndia News [Video]Iran attacks US troops at Iraq bases in a tit-for-tat assault | OneIndia News

Iran launched multiple missiles at US air bases in Iraq targeting us troops in a tit-for-tat assault after the assassination of Iranian gen Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike. Iran had promised the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Police guard US Consulate General in Thailand amid heightened tension between the US and Iran [Video]Police guard US Consulate General in Thailand amid heightened tension between the US and Iran

Police increased security at the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, amid escalating tensions with Iran. Officers have set up camp outside the entrance and are keeping 24 hour..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.