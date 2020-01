Iran fires missiles at US forces

VIDEO SHOWS THE MOMENTS THECOUNTRY FIRED MORE THAN A DOZENBALLISTICMISSILES AT TWO MILITARY BASESHOUSING U-S FORCES IN IRAQ...IRAN CALLING THE STRIKES AREVENGE OPERATION AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMP ORDERED ADEADLY AIRSTRIKE WHICH KILLEDIRAN'S TOP GENERAL..LATE TONIGHT...PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETING.....HE PLANS TO MAKE A STATEMENTTOMORROW MORNING..ADDING...."ALL IS WELL!

SO FAR....SO GOOD.." THE PRESIDENTALSO SAYS....AN ASSESSMENT OF CASUALTIES ANDDAMAGES IS TAKING PLACE....RIGHT NOW..AT THIS POINT....THERE ARE NO REPORTS.....OF ANY AMERICAN CASUALTIES..MEANTIME..AS ABC'S MONA "KOSAR" ABDIREPORTS....IRAN HAS THREATENED TO ATTACKINSIDE AMERICA IF THE U-SRESPONDS TO THE MISSILESTRIKE..NEW VIDEO FROM IRANIAN STATE TVSHOWS IRAN STRIKING BACKAGAINST THE U.S.TEHRAN FIRING ROUND AFTER ROUNDOF BALLISTIC MISSILES INTOIRAQ--TARGETING AMERICAN FORCESSTATIONED AT A MILITARY BASE INWESTERN IRAQ.THE IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARDNOW CALLING TUESDAY NIGHT'SROCKET ATTACK "OPERATION MARTYRSOLEIMANI." AFTER THE COUNTRY'STOP MILITARY COMMANDER WASKILLED IN A U.S.AIRSTRIKE 48 HOURS PRIOR.PRESIDENT TRUMP RECEIVED ABRIEFING OF THESITUATION--MEETING WITH HISNATIONAL SECURITY TEAM -IN THESITUATION ROOM - JUST HOURSBEFORE IN THE WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP DEFENDED HIS ORDEREDAIRSTRIKE TARGETING SOLEIMANISOT: HE'S BEEN CALLED AMONSTER.AND HE WAS A MONSTER.AND HE'S NO LONGER A MONSTER.HE'S DEAD.HIS DEFENSE CHIEF MARK ESPERALSO STATING SOLEIMANI WASPLOTTING TO KILL AMERICANSOLDIERS AND DIPLOMATS.ESPER ADDING THE U.S.ACTED OUT OF SELF DEFENSE.SOT: THE UNITED STATES IS NOTSEEKING A WAR WITH IRAN BUT WEARE PREPARED TO FINISH IT.IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER TELLINGABC'S MARTHA RADDATZ THEOUTCOME OF THE SITUATIONDEPENDS ON THE U.S.MARTHA: ARE YOU CONCERNED THATA STRONG RESPONSE FROM IRANWILL END IN AN ALL OUT WAR?ZARIF: THAT DEPENDS ON THEUNITED STATES.THE UNITED STATES TOOK AN ACTOF WAR AGAINST IRAN IT WILLHAVE TO BE PREPARED FOR THECONSEQUENCES.CLASSIFIED BRIEFINGS WITHCONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS HAVE BEENHELD IN A SECURE ROOM IN THECAPITOL BUILDING..HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSIWARNING TONIGHT: "AMERICA &WORLD CANNOT AFFORD WAR."TONIGHT...A LOCAL VETERAN....WHO HAS SERVED.....THREE TOURS OF DUTY IN THEMIDDLE EAST IS GIVING US SOMECONTEXT.....INTO WHAT ONE OF THE BASES....IS LIKE..TONYNOHMY IS A MARINE AND SERVED 12YEARS IN THE RESERVES..IN 2009 HE WAS STATIONED AT THEAL- ASSAD BASE IN IRAQ BEFORERETURNING HOME TO THE UNITEDSTATES FOLLOWING HIS FIRST TOUROF DUTY..."SOMETHING LIKE THIS SOUNDSLIKE A DELIBERATE ATTACK ONU.S.PERSONNEL AND THAT NEEDS TO BETAKEN VERY SERIOUSLY.NOHMY SAYS THE BASE IS KNOWN ASA PLACE TO "REFIT" AND "REFUEL"...EITHER BEFORE YOU GO BACK INTOMORE DANGEROUS AREAS OR YOU GOHOME TO THE U-S.THE FEDERAL AVIATIONADMINISTRATION HAS BANNED ALLPLANES FROM FLYING OVER IRAQ,IRAN AND SOME PERSIAN GULFAIRSPACE..SOME INTERNATIONAL AIR CARRIERSARE AVOIDING THE AIRSPACE ASWELL...