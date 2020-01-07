Global  

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR Preview

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR Preview

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR Preview

On the way to the mobility of the future, Mercedes-Benz is a pioneer going far beyond the purely technical realisation of the automobile from today's point of view.

Instead, the company's experts anticipate different perspectives and social trends.

With the VISION AVTR, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating a sustainable vision of zero-emission mobility - also in terms of drive technology.

With its four high-performance and near-wheel-built electric motors, the VISION AVTR embodies a particularly agile implementation of the vision of a dynamic luxury sedan.

With a combined engine power of more than 350 kW, the VISION AVTR sets a new benchmark for EQ Power.

Thanks to the intelligent and fully variable torque distribution, the power of the four fully individually controllable motors is not only managed in the best possible way in terms of driving dynamics, but above all in a highly efficient manner.

The innovative all-wheel drive with torque vectoring enables completely new freedoms and guarantees driving dynamics at the highest level while at the same time providing the best possible active safety.

This means that each wheel can be driven separately and depending on the driving situation.

Due to the possibility to drive the front and rear axles simultaneously or in opposite ways, the VISION AVTR can move sideways by approx.

30 degrees, in contrast to conventional vehicles.

The so-called "crab movement" gives the concept vehicle a reptile-like appearance even in its movement.
