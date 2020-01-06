Global  

Micheal Ward, Jack Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and &quot;Dunkirk&quot; actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year&apos;s EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Monday.
Awkwafina, 'Dunkirk' star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year's...
Jack Lowden to REPLACE Daniel Craig as the new James Bond? Here's what the Scottish actor has to say

Jack Lowden, who is one of the five nominees for this year's Bafta EE Rising Star award, has no plans...
