Sir Elton John donates $1M to Australian bushfire relief

Sir Elton John donates $1M to Australian bushfire relief

Sir Elton John donates $1M to Australian bushfire relief

Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to support the fight against the Australian bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.
