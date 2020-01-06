Sir Elton John donates $1M to Australian bushfire relief 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published Sir Elton John donates $1M to Australian bushfire relief Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to support the fight against the Australian bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.

