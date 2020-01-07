Hemsworth donates £500k to fight Oz fires 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:47s - Published Hemsworth donates £500k to fight Oz fires Chris Hemsworth has said he will be donating A$1 million (£500,000) to help fight against the bushfires in Australia.

