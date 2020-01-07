Global  

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido takes new oath amid standoff

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido takes new oath amid standoff

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido takes new oath amid standoff

Amid a showdown for control of parliament, Guaido enters National Assembly after a tense standoff with security forces.
Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido enters legislative palace after troops allow him to pass

Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader and National Assembly president, and a group of allied...
CBC.ca - Published

Venezuela's reelected Guaido calls for protests

Venezuela's reelected Guaido calls for protestsCaracas (AFP) Jan 8, 2020 Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called Tuesday for three days...
Energy Daily - Published Also reported by •France 24Sydney Morning HeraldReuters



Saudi_Gazette

Saudi Gazette #Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido called for three days of protests against President Nicolas Maduro. https://t.co/x7epoVmV48 5 minutes ago

AaronAinomugis3

@AaronAinomugisha RT @912CroozeFM: #CroozefmNews Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is planning to return to the National Assembly two days after sold… 41 minutes ago

CollectedTimes

Collected Times Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido takes new oath amid chaos Stories from 4 sources https://t.co/wHUNFbmIdn… https://t.co/t1MP6rgTXz 45 minutes ago

_InaPeters

Ina Peters RT @tostvnetwork: Re-elected Venezuela opposition leader Guaido calls for protests https://t.co/zu68qug2aP #headlines #Venezuela #tostvne… 47 minutes ago

tostvnetwork

TOS TV NETWORK Re-elected Venezuela opposition leader Guaido calls for protests https://t.co/zu68qug2aP #headlines #Venezuela… https://t.co/WZ5int6r64 54 minutes ago

Mandelamen

Mahari Mengistu RT @latimes: Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido takes new oath amid chaos https://t.co/163viKtdMf 54 minutes ago

BuxtonJulia

Julia Buxton RT @ReutersVzla: “She was under the special mission format that the previous administration had given her, not as a formal ambassador of Ve… 1 hour ago

IvyFoliage

Violet Sunset RT @AFP: #UPDATE Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate acting president, leads the opposition to Nico… 1 hour ago


Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament [Video]Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday accused the socialist government of &quot;militarizing&quot; parliament by blocking the opposition party from a vote a day before, instead..

Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops [Video]Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Venezuelan legislative chief Juan Guaido on Tuesday (January 7) entered the congressional palace following a tense standoff with security forces at the entrance, after the ruling socialist party on..

