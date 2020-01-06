Global  

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
Recent related news

Harvey Weinstein hit with new charges in Los Angeles during New York trial

Harvey Weinstein hit with new charges in Los Angeles during New York trialLos Angeles prosecutors have announced criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein on Monday, following...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by The Age, Independent, Al Jazeera, euronews, Newsy


Explainer: What to expect at Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial

Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the rape trial in New York of Harvey Weinstein, once one of...
Reuters - Published


JhaAmit91

Amit Kumar Jha RT @TIME: "You brought this upon yourself by hurting so many." Actress Rose McGowan speaks out as Harvey Weinstein begins his sexual assaul… 51 minutes ago

americanozmom

ProVaccine Extremist RT @dearsarah: When Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial begins on Monday, 1/6/20, who’ll the media include? https://t.co/cOYHRqC69g 105 women hav… 1 hour ago

Trump_Force1

TrumpIsMyPresident Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial Begins on Heels of Fresh Assault Charges https://t.co/uuMf5lwsAP 1 hour ago

TBANNnews

TBANN Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Begins In New York https://t.co/VpW2ryD3tj 2 hours ago

pandey23101

Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Begins on Heels of New Charges https://t.co/9xZ6r7fWqc https://t.co/vqEwW2AnDa 2 hours ago

ZenJim73

No more oil wars James Don't hold your breath. Harvey Weinstein Facing Life In Prison As Rape Trial Begins | Zero Hedge https://t.co/zvwYKTy4Mm 2 hours ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial Begins on Heels of New Charges https://t.co/9xZ6r7fWqc https://t.co/vqEwW2AnDa 2 hours ago

AllThingsCBS47

All Things CBS47 Jury selection begins for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York https://t.co/vKnH4sAQs7 3 hours ago


Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in LA for sex crimes [Video]Harvey Weinstein faces new charges in LA for sex crimes

Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Court got off to a rough start Tuesday for Harvey Weinstein, facing trial for sexual assault allegations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

