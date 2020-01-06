Weinstein rape trial begins in New York 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s - Published Weinstein rape trial begins in New York Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Jillian Kitchener has more.

