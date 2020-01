City of Las Vegas confirms 'cyber compromise,' says breach attempts are common

THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS SAYS ITSINVESTIGATING AFTER ITSCOMPUTER NETWORK WASCOMPROMISED..THIS COMES AS HOMELAND SECURITYIS WARNING OF POSSIBLE CYBERATTACKS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST..WHILE WE DON'T KNOW.....WHERE THE CYBER COMPROMISEINVOLVING....THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS....ORIGINATED FROM..EXPERTS SAY....THE U-S MAY NOT BE PREPARED....FOR THESE KINDS OF ATTACKS...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE OUTSIDE CITYHALL TONIGHT..HERE LOCALLY..WE MAY BE VULNERABLE..THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS SAYS THEYSEE AN AVERAGE OF 279 THOUSANDBREACH ATTEMPTS EACHMONTHAND TODAY ONE OF THOSEATTEMPTS WAS SUCCESSFUL WHOWAS BEHIND IT?

NOT KNOWNBUT A CYBER SECURITY EXPERTSAYS LOCAL AND STATEGOVERNMENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRYARE NOT READY TO HANDLE A TRUECYBER ATTACKJUST DAYS - AFTER THEDEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY RELEASED THIS TERRORADVISORY WARNING OF POSSIBLERETALIATION FROM IRAN -INCLUDING CYBER ATTACKS - THECITY OF LAS VEGAS WAS HIT WITHITS OWN CYBER COMPROMISE.CITY OFFICIALS SAY IT HAPPENEDAROUND 4:30 TUESDAY MORNINGITS NOT CLEAR EXACTLY WHAT - ORHOW MUCH OF IT - WASCOMPROMISED.AND IT HAPPENED DURING A BUSYWEEK FOR THE CITY - NATS OFCES AS THE WORD'S LARGESTCONSUMER TECHNOLOGY SHOW - CES2020- ROLLS INBRINGINGHUNDREDS AND THOUSANDS OFTECHIES TO TOWN INCLUDINGANALYST ROB ENDERLE.FOR HIM - THE HACK DOESN'T COMEAS A SURPRISE ((SOT)) ROBENDERLE - TECHNOLOGY ANALYST"WITH CYBER WARFARE, THIS STUFFCAN GET OUT OF HAND" SO HOWDID IT HAPPEN?

ENDERLE SAYSLOCAL - ALL THE WAY UP TOFEDERAL AGENCIES AREN'T TOTALLYSECURE WHICH PUTS THINGSLIKE POWER GRIDS,COMMUNICATIONS AND OTHERCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ATRISK.THE POWER OF A CYBERATTACKESSENTIALLY WOULDCRIPLE THE COUNTRY ((SOT))ROB ENDERLE - TECHNOLOGYANALYST "THEY'RE RUNNING ONOLD OPERATING SYSTEMS, THEY'RERUNNING OLD ROUTERS, THESETHINGS HAVE ALREADY BEEN FOUNDTO BE VULNERABLE" "WE'VE HADDECADES OF WARNING, WE JUSTHAVEN'T TAKEN THE WARNINGSSERIOUSLY"IT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTEWEDON'T KNOW YET WHO WAS BEHINDTHIS BREACH BUT THE CITY ISHOPING TO HAVE A BETTER IDEAOVER THE NEXT DAYTHE -93- YEAR-OLD MAN....WHO POLICE SAY....SHOT AN APARTMENT