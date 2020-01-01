Pentagon deploys additional troops to Middle East 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Pentagon deploys additional troops to Middle East Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division prepared for deployment on Sunday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina after the Pentagon announced it was sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East as a precaution amid rising threats to American forces in the region.

