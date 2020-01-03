Watch this thirsty koala guzzle a firefighter's water bottle in Australia

A group of firefighters in Adelaide Hills, South Australia stopped by a very thirsty koala as the country deals with deadly bushfires and record-breaking heatwaves.

Footage filmed on December 29 shows the koala drinking from one of the firefighter's water bottle.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Whilst out patrolling the fire ground for one of the south Australian bushfires, my crew and I came across this thirsty koala and decided to stop to give it water."