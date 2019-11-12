Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk&apos;s company sent another sixty Starlink satellites, hoping to build out its plan for an internet service that reaches across the globe.

Olivia Chan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service

Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service· SpaceX rocketed another 60 internet-providing Starlink satellites at once on Monday night, adding...
Business Insider - Published

Watch SpaceX launch a new batch of Starlink satellites and become the largest private satellite operator

SpaceX is launching another set of Starlink satellites for its growing constellation, as it prepares...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/M755FVfh5Y https://t.co/FsgbmHiv2O 3 hours ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites... 5 hours ago

Bergermiste

Douglas Jacobberger SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites https://t.co/XUbFpPHxKW 14 hours ago

HCSSBusiness

Business with Clarke at HCSS. SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites: https://t.co/7Ym47M9Ss3 via Reuters TV 1 day ago

SpaceExplorati

Space Exploration SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites - Yahoo Singapore News https://t.co/HoTBgzyxqw 1 day ago

ConnorS05987770

Connor Smith #SpaceX launches a third round of 60 Starlink satellites this evening. In 2020 SpaceX plans to have 30 more launche… https://t.co/TiiiVNxqsW 1 day ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @JohnBarentine: @SpaceX Commentator says that this round of Starlink objects will be launched into an initial 290-km orbit, which I beli… 2 days ago

JohnBarentine

Dr. John Barentine FRAS @SpaceX Commentator says that this round of Starlink objects will be launched into an initial 290-km orbit, which I… https://t.co/YPAnLOVSnU 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up LA Sky [Video]SpaceX Satellite Launch Lights Up LA Sky

SpaceX launched 60 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit Monday, Nov. 11 and the sight was seen across the country. Brittney Hopper reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.