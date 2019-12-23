Global  

S. Korea's Moon wants North to return to talks

There is a &quot;desperate need&quot; for practical ways to improve ties with North Korea, the South&apos;s President Moon said on Tuesday, adding that he was ready to meet with the reclusive leader in Pyongyang repeatedly if necessary.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
South Korea's Moon: 'Desperate need' to improve North Korea ties

South Korean president calls for new talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and says recent...
