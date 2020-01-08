Global  

Iran attacks US troops at Iraq bases in a tit-for-tat assault | OneIndia News

Iran launched multiple missiles at US air bases in Iraq targeting us troops in a tit-for-tat assault after the assassination of Iranian gen Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike.

Iran had promised the harshest retaliation to US following General Soleimani's killing and the US was bracing for a possible escalation by Iran although it had warned of consequences.

