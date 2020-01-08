Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran

176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people has crashed due to technical problems shortly after taking off from Iran, killing all on board.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines came down near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport and burst into flames.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Three Brits feared among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Brits feared among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in IranThe Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaBBC NewsNews24New Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesSBSbizjournals


Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday...
Sify - Published Also reported by •euronewsSBSSeattle TimesDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonnaBrewerCBC

Jonna Brewer RT @CBCAlerts: Ukraine’s foreign minister says 63 Canadians are among the dead after a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran. https://t.co/c5r8j… 7 seconds ago

AmaniHamisi9

Amani Hamisi RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Watch: Wreckage from the Ukraine International Airlines airliner burns after it crashed soon after taking off from Tehra… 21 seconds ago

DebbyLG3

Debby Garland RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: All Passengers Feared Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashed In Tehran, Officials Say; At Least 170 Souls Were On Bo… 29 seconds ago

Miansae86841560

m saeed Arain gdee nasheen RT @AFP: #UPDATE All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Irani… 31 seconds ago

MagaNordic

NordicMAGA RT @love4thegameAK: All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.