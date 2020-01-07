|
Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019
|
Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's annual sales surged 25% in 2019, and Bentley returned to profitability.
But for Aston Martin, the hard times continued, with its shares suffering a double-digit loss on Tuesday after a new profit warning.
David Pollard reports.
|
