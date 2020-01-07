Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019 Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's annual sales surged 25% in 2019, and Bentley returned to profitability. But for Aston Martin, the hard times continued, with its shares suffering a double-digit loss on Tuesday after a new profit warning. David Pollard reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Bamboos Consulting Bamboos Consulting presents Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019 - See https://t.co/OHHVxRVTKu for more 4 days ago greenkontractor Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019... 5 days ago MarketScreener.com Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019 #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/69k7keVxAQ https://t.co/72mrn2mWWW 6 days ago