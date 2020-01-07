Global  

Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce&apos;s annual sales surged 25% in 2019, and Bentley returned to profitability.

But for Aston Martin, the hard times continued, with its shares suffering a double-digit loss on Tuesday after a new profit warning.

David Pollard reports.
