BAFTA nominations backlash over lack of diversity

BAFTA nominations backlash over lack of diversity

BAFTA nominations backlash over lack of diversity

BAFTA announced its awards nominations on Tuesday, with &quot;Joker&quot; leading the pack - though some say a lack of diversity in the acting categories is no laughing matter.

David Doyle reports.
BAFTA Officials Address Backlash Over Lack of Diversity in Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' leaders spoke out on Tuesday after coming under fire...
Bafta awards 2020: How diverse is the film industry?

The Baftas have been criticised for a lack of diversity in nominations for awards this year
Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations [Video]Bafta bosses 'infuriated' by lack of diversity in nominations

Bafta bosses have said it is "disappointing" and "infuriating" that this year's film awards feature all-white acting nominees and that no female directors are recognised. It had been hoped that Greta..

