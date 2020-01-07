Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise [Video]EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.