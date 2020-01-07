EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise Tesla is set to start building its Model Y SUV in China, but it might have a surprise new rival after Sony unveiled an electric concept car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

