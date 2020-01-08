Global  

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted U.S. president Donald Trump for his decision to kill Iran&apos;s Qasem Soleimani, resulting in escalating tensions between the two countries.
Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' for ordering Soleimani killing

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged President Trump to heed advice from his national...
Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying..

