Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted U.S. president Donald Trump for his decision to kill Iran's Qasem Soleimani, resulting in escalating tensions between the two countries.

Recent related news from verified sources Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' for ordering Soleimani killing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged President Trump to heed advice from his national...

