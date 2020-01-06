Global  

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got underway.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
