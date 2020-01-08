Global  

Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally

Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally

Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh sparked a controversy by refusing to allow an ambulance to pass through his rally.
'Go from other side': West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh refuses ambulance to pass through rally


