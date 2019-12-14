The department store of the future - Surfing, Shopping, Savoring

Surfing in the mall, sounds unbelievable?

But is isn’t - The shopping center of the future is not just a fashion heaven, but also an experience world.

Action and fashion for young and old, a wide culinary offer and the latest technology make the customer king.

We visited the L&T in Osnabruck to take a look at the latest retail trends.