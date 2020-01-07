Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein Charged In Los Angeles As New York Presses Forward With Their Case Against Him

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York

Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New YorkWatch VideoHarvey Weinstein was charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Monday. The...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersJapan Todaycbs4.comCBS NewsBBC NewsDaily Caller


Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial are expected...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamanastasiabc1

Anastasia RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault. 2 minutes ago

Photog0711

Retweets are not endorsements. RT @DJDREK84: Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles https://t.co/Y0IEKYylkg 9 minutes ago

liannerowepop

Lianne ⏳ RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Weinstein Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault in Los Angeles, 3 More Cases Still Under Investigation In a move likely… 11 minutes ago

poniesncritters

Theresa Barz RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in L.A. County, the same day his trial began in New York. The… 14 minutes ago

DJDREK84

D-REK Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual assault and rape in Los Angeles https://t.co/Y0IEKYylkg 40 minutes ago

JhaAmit91

Amit Kumar Jha RT @TIME: Harvey Weinstein has been charged with***crimes in L.A. on the eve of his New York trial https://t.co/M37UfO3Iqa 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles [Video]Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York [Video]Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.