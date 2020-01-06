Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Williams Urges Women To Vote

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Michelle Williams Urges Women To Vote

Michelle Williams Urges Women To Vote

Michelle Williams won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited series for "Fosse/Verdon" on Sunday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Williams Calls on Women to Protect ‘Right to Choose’ in Globes Speech: Vote ‘In Your Own Self Interest’

Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Golden Globe Awards: Michelle Williams praised for women's rights speech

But her impassioned Golden Globes speech about "a woman's right to choose" also attracts criticism.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSifyIndependentIndian ExpressHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trokani1

Trokani @DemsAbroadCan Don't we all?......"Michelle Williams urges women to vote in their 'own self interest' in 2020", Bas… https://t.co/lxjDIKhub4 5 hours ago

Lee2853

Lee Roy Olson Michelle Williams urges women to support abortion rights: ‘When it’s time to vote, please do so in your own self-in… https://t.co/vU7MbIsFsr 19 hours ago

KathleenAFranck

Kat Franck RT @kylegriffin1: Michelle Williams urges women to vote "in your own self-interest": "It's what men have been doing for years, which is why… 21 hours ago

CannabisGroup19

CIG News Personal Finance Daily: Michelle Williams urges women to support abortion rights and whether companies suffer when… https://t.co/VJ1yAfHB84 22 hours ago

DemsAbroadCan

Democrats Abroad Canada 🇺🇸🇨🇦 "It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget, we are the… https://t.co/7hYIufItC7 22 hours ago

DavidOverstree1

David Overstreet RT @LisaSmith4680: Michelle Williams urges women to vote "in your own self-interest" in her #GoldenGlobes diatribe encouraging women to kil… 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Michelle Williams Advocates for Women's Rights in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech | THR News

"So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.