Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase

Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase

Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase

Tensions with Iran are escalating.

New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq [Video]Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq

At least wo military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted. Iran&apos;s Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed the attack was to retaliate for last week&apos;s killing of their..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Iran fires missiles at US forces [Video]Iran fires missiles at US forces

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:23Published

