Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Facebook Policy Bans Deepfakes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
New Facebook Policy Bans DeepfakesNew Facebook Policy Bans Deepfakes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook's new policy bans deepfakes from the platform

Facebook has introduced a new set of rules that bans deepfakes on the platform. The policy...
engadget - Published Also reported by •MashableTechCrunch


Facebook announces ban on deepfakes, but it won't stop misinformation

Facebook has announced a new policy designed to deal with misinformation spread by deepfakes....
Mashable - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchThe VergeIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WebSecurityIT

WebSecurityIT RT @vaultinfosec: Facebook's new policy bans deepfakes from the platform #cybersecurity #informationsecurity #informationtechnology #securi… 44 minutes ago

vaultinfosec

Vault Infosec Facebook's new policy bans deepfakes from the platform #cybersecurity #informationsecurity #informationtechnology… https://t.co/XgxHjkuqFM 44 minutes ago

TheCuriousLuke

Curious Luke RT @haroldlgardner: #Facebook's new #policy #bans #deepfakes from the platform https://t.co/sLOxfXfIEr #artificialintelligence #MachineLear… 2 hours ago

koichi141327

į‡"w22"𝒹𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃...ꀗꆂꂑꏸꑛꂑ ꂑꁍꋫ꒓ꋫꌚꑛꂑ. RT @NBCNews: Facebook says it is banning “deepfake” videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation. But the policy leaves looph… 3 hours ago

Petra97114148

Petra RT @snopes: YouTube, meanwhile, has a policy against “deceptive practices” but does not appear to specifically ban deepfakes. https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #facebook #gear #internet Facebook's new policy bans deepfakes from the platform https://t.co/9m9JMogda4 https://t.co/r… 4 hours ago

globalsynchrony

Synchrony Facebook's new policy bans deepfakes from the platform https://t.co/uNHQ9vnzj2 https://t.co/c6T3bL52y0 4 hours ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @komonews: Facebook says it is banning "deepfake" videos, the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophist… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election [Video]Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election. The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday. It includes the Instagram platform. "Deepfake" videos have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Facebook Bans Deepfakes to Fight Misinformation [Video]Facebook Bans Deepfakes to Fight Misinformation

Facebook's new policy on deepfakes doesn't affect parody or satire videos.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.