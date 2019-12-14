Global  

Joe Biden's Strength In Democratic Race

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s
Joe Biden's Strength In Democratic Race
'Is it Even Right to Call Joe Biden a Frontrunner?': Jake Tapper Questions Veep's Status in 2020 Race After Middling Cash Haul

CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned if it is correct to call Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic frontrunner...
Mediaite - Published

Biden, Sanders flex foreign policy muscles in 2020 U.S. Democratic race after Iran strike

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have seized on the killing of...
Reuters - Published


Elizabeth Warren Continues To Fall

The sudden collapse of Elizabeth Warren has thrown the Democratic race into chaos. Bernie Sanders is now the most stable progressive in the race. However, his age and health are major factors against..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Texas a linchpin in Biden's Super Tuesday strategy

With the first Democratic nominating contests less than two months away, former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to Texas on Friday, a state his campaign sees as crucial to securing the nomination...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

