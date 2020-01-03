Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Family of raccoons cut out from inside garage wall at house in Toronto

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 10:04s - Published < > Embed
Family of raccoons cut out from inside garage wall at house in Toronto

Family of raccoons cut out from inside garage wall at house in Toronto

A wildlife control unit in Toronto manages to remove a mother raccoon and her babies from the inside of a garage wall.

The footage filmed in May 2019 shows a large square being cut into the wall before the babies are carefully extracted from the garage.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Our customer was doing some work out in his garage and was frequently hearing crying sounds behind the drywall.

"Before contacting our company he attempted to cut a few holes to try to find what out what was causing the noise, with no success.

"Upon our arrival, we determined that a mother raccoon and her babies were living down the wall inside the garage." The mother was eventually reunited with its babies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother raccoon collects baby from roof and scales down guttering of Toronto house [Video]Mother raccoon collects baby from roof and scales down guttering of Toronto house

A raccoon mother collected its baby from the roof of a house in Toronto after a wildlife control unit's attic inspection. The wildlife control unit removed the raccoons from the attic and placed the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

Family of 11 raccoons are not interested in leaving this Canadian porch [Video]Family of 11 raccoons are not interested in leaving this Canadian porch

This was the moment a group of 11 raccoons were caught in a Toronto porch of a recent house renovation on December 18, 2019. Footage shows Gates Wildlife Field Supervisor - Joel - gently persuade..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.