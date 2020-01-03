Family of raccoons cut out from inside garage wall at house in Toronto

A wildlife control unit in Toronto manages to remove a mother raccoon and her babies from the inside of a garage wall.

The footage filmed in May 2019 shows a large square being cut into the wall before the babies are carefully extracted from the garage.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Our customer was doing some work out in his garage and was frequently hearing crying sounds behind the drywall.

"Before contacting our company he attempted to cut a few holes to try to find what out what was causing the noise, with no success.

"Upon our arrival, we determined that a mother raccoon and her babies were living down the wall inside the garage." The mother was eventually reunited with its babies.