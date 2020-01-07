|
'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide
'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide
The creator of hit US comedy Ugly Betty, which turned lead actress America Ferrara into a star, has reportedly been found dead from a suspected s*icide.
