Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable'

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 04:33s - Published < > Embed
Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable'Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

solokyambadde

#NZEKyambadde Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the missile strike on US military bases in Iraq a"slap in t… https://t.co/VLASvLU3rL 22 minutes ago

nean

neanderthal yabuki Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' - YouTube https://t.co/yayB3nl09m 44 minutes ago

FrankVink

Frank Vink Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/TxVk5GCYqg 54 minutes ago

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvismEdJoe 👁C TRE45ON+N4ZI5M 2( Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/RPRjUc02Ef via @YouTube 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/yF6Lkj2jGO https://t.co/iz6joxeyA0 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/lylWToH8C0 https://t.co/A3ft7R3H5s 1 hour ago

MitraAmiri9

Mitra Amiri #Khamenei says #Iran’s missile strikes on US bases in Iraq was only “a slap in the face” of the US. He adds what is… https://t.co/np4fTnY4JV 2 hours ago

Kkarinnnna777

#ANDRES_FELIPE_ARIAS_ES_INOCENTE_DIOSJUSTOJUEZ🇨🇴 RT @i24NEWS_EN: Iranian leader praises strike on US troops in Iraq, fumes at US presence in the Middle East https://t.co/Bstaiww1MN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.