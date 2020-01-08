

Tweets about this #NZEKyambadde Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the missile strike on US military bases in Iraq a"slap in t… https://t.co/VLASvLU3rL 22 minutes ago neanderthal yabuki Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' - YouTube https://t.co/yayB3nl09m 44 minutes ago Frank Vink Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/TxVk5GCYqg 54 minutes ago 🐝aWorkInProgressIvismEdJoe 👁C TRE45ON+N4ZI5M 2( Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/RPRjUc02Ef via @YouTube 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/yF6Lkj2jGO https://t.co/iz6joxeyA0 1 hour ago RAY BAEZ Khamenei says US presence in the Middle East is 'unacceptable' https://t.co/lylWToH8C0 https://t.co/A3ft7R3H5s 1 hour ago Mitra Amiri #Khamenei says #Iran’s missile strikes on US bases in Iraq was only “a slap in the face” of the US. He adds what is… https://t.co/np4fTnY4JV 2 hours ago #ANDRES_FELIPE_ARIAS_ES_INOCENTE_DIOSJUSTOJUEZ🇨🇴 RT @i24NEWS_EN: Iranian leader praises strike on US troops in Iraq, fumes at US presence in the Middle East https://t.co/Bstaiww1MN 3 hours ago