File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Archive footage from July 27, 2016, shows the very same plane, a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 departing from Germany's Munich Airport.

In the file footage, the plane's unique registration UR-PSR is visible on the back of the plane.

In a statement on its website, Ukraine International Airlines said: "Today, on January 08, 2020, a 'Ukraine International Airlines' aircraft while operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from the radars a few minutes after departure from Tehran International Airport.

"...The flight was operated on a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft (registration UR-PSR).

The aircraft was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer.

The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on 06 January, 2020."
