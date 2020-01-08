File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Archive footage from July 27, 2016, shows the very same plane, a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737-800 departing from Germany's Munich Airport.

In the file footage, the plane's unique registration UR-PSR is visible on the back of the plane.

In a statement on its website, Ukraine International Airlines said: "Today, on January 08, 2020, a 'Ukraine International Airlines' aircraft while operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from the radars a few minutes after departure from Tehran International Airport.

"...The flight was operated on a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft (registration UR-PSR).

The aircraft was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer.

The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on 06 January, 2020."