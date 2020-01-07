Cajuns Begin 2020 With Bowl Win

Building block for next season.

After spring practice, a grueling season and postseason... this stage for the ragin cajuns is simple... celebration... the ragin cajuns enjoying a 27-17 win the the lending tree bowl over miami of ohio.

It feels great we didn't get the championship we wanted.

But we came and got a bowl win an 11th win.

Its good for the community and the school quarterback levi lewis ready to be a senior leader in 2020... he energized a stagnant offense with a key first down rushing the football that setup the first touchdown.and there were dispappointing plays and we'll watch him they are going to watch him..

Part of the reason we didn't get him on the ground is because he's a damn good football player.it just gave us momentum going into it.

We kind of new what they were doing with that kind of stuff.

It kind of just basically gave us more momentum.

At times there were critical plays kind of unannounced plays.

Like the naked touchdown.

That wasn't how we dre that one up.so the cajuns picking up their first win of 2020 now just need the momentum to carry over to next season.

Coach napier says they won't move back spring practice.

They've got games to win next year.

But they will take it easy during the first phase of offseason workouts.

Reporting in mobile alabama ron snyder news 15