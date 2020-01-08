2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:10s - Published 2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast Good morning! Nice, windy day with highs near the lower 60s, but colder weather is on the way for the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast Temps in the 40s. Thisafternoon will be partlysunny and breezy with highsin thelow 60s.THE DALLAS COWBOYS AREGETTING A NEW HEAD COACHTODAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast Today will be the warmest day of the week, with more snow in the mountains later tonight. Denver could see some light snow Thursday into Friday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:11Published 4 minutes ago KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/8) Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:35Published 16 minutes ago