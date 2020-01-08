Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast

2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning!

Nice, windy day with highs near the lower 60s, but colder weather is on the way for the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2 Works for You Wednesday Morning Forecast

Temps in the 40s.

Thisafternoon will be partlysunny and breezy with highsin thelow 60s.THE DALLAS COWBOYS AREGETTING A NEW HEAD COACHTODAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast [Video]Wednesday 5:15 a.m. forecast

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with more snow in the mountains later tonight. Denver could see some light snow Thursday into Friday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:11Published

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/8) [Video]KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/8)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.