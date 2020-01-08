Global  

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in IraqIran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series...
WorldNews - Published

Missile attacks 'a slap on the face' of US, says Iran's Supreme Leader

Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): The strikes against US bases in Iraq were "successful" and a "slap on the...
Sify - Published


3Berte3

@3Berte3 RT @SputnikInt: BREAKING: Trump says to make statement on Iran missile strikes Wednesday morning https://t.co/jl99XaHMJm @realDonaldTrump… 4 minutes ago

DeniseSawyerTV

Denise Sawyer Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq https://t.co/mjuR4xITfw 9 minutes ago

JeanPaul0851

New_Media_News Live Updates: Trump Says 'All is Well' After Iran Launches Missile Strikes on US Forces in Iraq: https://t.co/rT6THiD8yB via @SputnikInt 10 minutes ago

LeBeckInt

Le Beck Int'l Our head of intelligence was quoted in Euronews, regarding #Iran's recent strikes in #Iraq https://t.co/auGhuSAYjc 11 minutes ago

phhsktn

Alfonso أفونسو Tan 發 RT @Telegraph: Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has said the missile strikes were a 'slap in the face' for Washington https://t.co/p1uR3… 11 minutes ago

KymRobinson80

Kym Robinson RT @Antiwarcom: US F-35s seen taking of from United Arab Emirates #Iran reportedly warns the #UAE will be attacked if American aircraft fro… 16 minutes ago

Hafiz__S

Shamsheer e Beniyam 🇵🇰 RT @ForeignPolicy: Iran claims responsibility for missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. https://t.co/GlKCxSiD5V 17 minutes ago

DimasMuhammadE2

Dimas Muhammad Erlangga RT @MiddleEastMnt: #WATCH as Iran launches missile strikes against US military base of Al-Assad Follow our live blog on tonight’s events H… 35 minutes ago


Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq [Video]Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq

Iran fires a series of ballistic missiles at to military bases in Iraq housing American troops. View on euronews

