Aftermath of New South Wales fires shows forests completely charred

Bushfires in Conjola, New South Wales left the forests surrounding the main highway completely charred in shocking aftermath footage.

The filmer said: "This is the aftermath of the Australian fires on the side of the main road running through the south coast of NSW." The footage was captured on January 3.
